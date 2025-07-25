IMAX format attracts cinema goers as demand for premium experiences rises

Cinema exhibitors like PVR INOX and Cinépolis India have observed a steady rise in audience demand for large-format premium screenings such as IMAX (Image MAXimum), with many shows filling nearly all the seats in theatres.

This comes at a time when viewers have access to a wide range of digital content at home but are increasingly drawn to immersive in-theatre experiences. Building on this momentum, the number of films being digitally remastered for release in India has increased by about 15 to 20 per cent in the January-June period compared to the same period last year, according to Cinépolis India.