IMAX format attracts cinema goers as demand for premium experiences rises

PVR INOX and Cinepolis India report an increase in IMAX releases, driven by growing audience interest in high-quality cinema experiences

This comes at a time when viewers have access to a wide range of digital content at home but are increasingly drawn to immersive in-theatre experiences. (Image: Bloomberg)

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Cinema exhibitors like PVR INOX and Cinépolis India have observed a steady rise in audience demand for large-format premium screenings such as IMAX (Image MAXimum), with many shows filling nearly all the seats in theatres.
 
This comes at a time when viewers have access to a wide range of digital content at home but are increasingly drawn to immersive in-theatre experiences. Building on this momentum, the number of films being digitally remastered for release in India has increased by about 15 to 20 per cent in the January-June period compared to the same period last year, according to Cinépolis India.
