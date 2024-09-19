Business Standard
In export push, govt steps in to raise container capacity amid shortage

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announces purchase of second-hand vessels

Maritime fund may set sail with foreign kitty, PSU push
Shreya NandiDhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 19 2024
Concerned over the fallout of the Red Sea crisis and severe shortage of containers against the backdrop of a steep decline in merchandise exports in August, the Union government is pulling out all the stops to find a solution. To begin with, the government has devised a strategy aimed at boosting container supply and supporting exporters.  

An inter-ministerial meeting chaired by trade minister Piyush Goyal, on Thursday, decided that the state-owned Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) will start operating a large container ship and purchase five additional second-hand container vessels apart from reducing loading and handling cost of

