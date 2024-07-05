In new zone: Gaming zones evolve into high-tech family entertainment spaces

The space exudes a psychedelic, trippy ambiance. Fluorescent lights, laser tags, and a battlefield setup invite visitors for an adrenaline-pumping experience. The name, Lazer Crazer, signals a new-age gaming zone, far removed from the neighbourhood video game parlours of the nineties that teenagers, mostly boys, once flocked to.

Located in Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi, Lazer Crazer is more than just a hangout for teenagers. It hosts birthday parties and corporate team-building exercises, offering games that range from basic formats to multilevel and special-edition experiences.

In southwest Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, another gaming zone, Zoreko, provides a similarly