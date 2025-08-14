Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India hits 100 GW solar manufacturing milestone, boosting self-reliance

India hits 100 GW solar manufacturing milestone, boosting self-reliance

India's solar manufacturing capacity has jumped from 2.3 GW in 2014 to 100 GW, driven by policy support, PLI incentives and a push for Atmanirbhar Bharat in renewable energy

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I
The expansion in solar manufacturing capacity has been driven by multiple initiatives, including the PLI Scheme for High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules, with an outlay of ₹24,000 crore. | File Image

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

In a little over ten years, India’s domestic solar equipment manufacturing capacity has surged from 2.3 gigawatt (GW) in 2014 to 100 GW. The historic expansion, in a sector traditionally dominated by cheaper Chinese imports, marks the coming of scale for the Indian solar industry, experts say.
 
Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi described the achievement as a historic milestone. “Driven by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and transformative initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for High-Efficiency Solar Modules, we are building a robust, self-reliant solar manufacturing ecosystem. This achievement strengthens
