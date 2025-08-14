India hits 100 GW solar manufacturing milestone, boosting self-reliance

In a little over ten years, India’s domestic solar equipment manufacturing capacity has surged from 2.3 gigawatt (GW) in 2014 to 100 GW. The historic expansion, in a sector traditionally dominated by cheaper Chinese imports, marks the coming of scale for the Indian solar industry, experts say.

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi described the achievement as a historic milestone. “Driven by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and transformative initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for High-Efficiency Solar Modules, we are building a robust, self-reliant solar manufacturing ecosystem. This achievement strengthens