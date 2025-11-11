Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 05:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India's 5 MMTPA green hydrogen target delayed by two years: MNRE Secy

Policy uncertainty in Europe and the IMO's one-year deferral of its net-zero framework prompted India to extend 5 MMTPA green hydrogen goal by two years to 2032, said MNRE Secretary Santosh Sarang

The Indian government launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) in January 2023 with the aim of becoming a global hub for the production and export of green hydrogen, setting a target of producing 5 MMTPA by 2030.

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Driven by global policy uncertainties around greenhouse gas emissions, India’s green hydrogen production target of five million tonnes per annum (MMTPA) is likely to be delayed by two years to 2032, said Santosh Sarangi, secretary at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), on Tuesday.
 
Revising earlier targets, the country now aims to produce three MMTPA of green hydrogen by 2030, Sarangi said on the sidelines of the International Conference on Green Hydrogen.
 
