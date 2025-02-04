India Inc expects consumption boost, plans to push capex: BS CEOs poll

A majority of Indian chief executive officers (CEOs) plan to step up investments in capacity expansion, anticipating a surge in urban consumption following budgetary incentives, according to a dipstick survey conducted after the 2025-26 Union Budget announcements on Saturday.

Of the 12 respondents, 91.67 per cent said the personal tax exemptions announced in the Budget would drive up consumption — where a slowdown was a key concern for top business leaders. Additionally, 75 per cent of CEOs believed the measures in the Budget would bolster business sentiment and confidence, prompting greater investment, even as they had anticipated a higher allocation