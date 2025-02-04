Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India Inc expects consumption boost, plans to push capex: BS CEOs poll

India Inc expects consumption boost, plans to push capex: BS CEOs poll

92 pc of CEOs say consumption would get a boost with tax exemptions

capex
Premium

BS Reporters Mumbai/Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A majority of Indian chief executive officers (CEOs) plan to step up investments in capacity expansion, anticipating a surge in urban consumption following budgetary incentives, according to a dipstick survey conducted after the 2025-26 Union Budget announcements on Saturday. 
  Of the 12 respondents, 91.67 per cent said the personal tax exemptions announced in the Budget would drive up consumption — where a slowdown was a key concern for top business leaders. Additionally, 75 per cent of CEOs believed the measures in the Budget would bolster business sentiment and confidence, prompting greater investment, even as they had anticipated a higher allocation
Topics : CEOs urban consumption Union Budget

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon