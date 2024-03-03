India Inc presses capital expenditure pedal as capacity utilisation rises

With India Inc’s average capacity utilisation touching the 74 per cent mark, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), top Indian conglomerates are finally pressing the pedal on capital expenditure.

According to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Securities (MOSL), private sector capital expenditure (capex) has started ramping up from select sectors, which will get another leg up from thermal power, production linked-led capex and semiconductor capex.

Last week, Tata Electronics and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC), Taiwan, announced plans to invest Rs 91,000 crore in Dholera, while Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Private Limited announced plans to invest Rs 27,000