Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India increases windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 3,200 per tonne

India raised its windfall tax on petroleum crude to 3,200 rupees/ton from 1,700 rupees from Saturday while keeping the windfall tax on diesel and aviation turbine fuel at zero

windfall taxes

windfall taxes

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India raised its windfall tax on petroleum crude to 3,200 rupees per ton from 1,700 rupees from Saturday while keeping the windfall tax on diesel and aviation turbine fuel at zero, the government said late on Friday.
On Jan. 16, the government cut windfall tax on petroleum crude from 2,300 rupees a ton.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
From July 2022, India imposed a windfall tax on crude oil producers, and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel as private refiners wanted to sell fuel overseas to make gains from robust refining margins instead of selling locally. It revises the tax every two weeks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Centre cuts windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 6,300/tonne, halves for diesel

Hero MotoCorp faces tax probe over links to vendor Salt Experiences

With Tesla push, India mulls import tax cut if EV makers build locally

Govt cuts windfall tax on crude to Rs 5,000/tonne, on ATF to Rs 1.06 l/kL

India's solar tech firm finalist in Prince William's Earthshot Prize 2023

DPIIT to meet over 1,200 stakeholders on Sat, may discuss fresh PLI targets

Spectrum auctions, high payments to help hit Rs 1.2 trn telco revenue goal

MNRE releases guidelines on use of green hydrogen in shipping sector

Power PSUs to implement PM Suryodaya Yojana: Power minister R K Singh

Interim Budget 2024: FMCG companies poised for rural demand revival

Topics : petrol export Crude Oil Price crude oil supply crude oil production Crude oil price spike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon