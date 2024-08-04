India leads global VFX industry with rich history, cutting-edge technology

Namit Malhotra is obsessed with showcasing Ramayana to the world. Earlier this year, the chief executive officer (CEO) of visual effects (VFX) major DNEG, announced a tie-up with actor Yash’s Monster Mind Creations to produce Ramayana.

Nitesh Tiwari, who made India’s most successful film, Dangal (2016), will direct this epic tale of good versus evil. The London-based DNEG has seven Oscar wins for its work on films like Dune, Inception and Interstellar.

“The ambition is to stand next to the Dunes and the Avatars and the biggest movies in the world. Brahmastra (which DNEG co-produced) and Kalki (which it