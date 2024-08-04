Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India leads global VFX industry with rich history, cutting-edge technology

History and tech power have ensured India remains at the forefront of the global visual effects business

movie theatre
Premium

The annual FICCI-EY report on media and entertainment puts the market for animation, visual effects and post production in India at Rs 11,400 crore in 2023.

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar Pune
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 5:58 PM IST
Namit Malhotra is obsessed with showcasing Ramayana to the world. Earlier this year, the chief executive officer (CEO) of visual effects (VFX) major DNEG, announced a tie-up with actor Yash’s Monster Mind Creations to produce Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari, who made India’s most successful film, Dangal (2016), will direct this epic tale of good versus evil. The London-based DNEG has seven Oscar wins for its work on films like Dune, Inception and Interstellar.

“The ambition is to stand next to the Dunes and the Avatars and the biggest movies in the world. Brahmastra (which DNEG co-produced) and Kalki (which it

Also Read

The Kerala script: What is behind the resurgence of Malayalam cinema?

Zomato to launch new app 'District' to capture its 'going-out' market

The fandom ecosystem: Active participation in creating, monetising content

Robert Downey Jr to return as villain Dr Doom in next Marvel movie

Inside Out 2 creates history, becomes the highest-grossing animated movie

Topics : movies Cinema Bollywood Hollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon