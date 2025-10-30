India Maritime Week: Govt to soon release norms for shipping programmes

In a move that will formally roll out the investment road map for the maritime economy, the central government is set to issue guidelines for the shipbuilding cluster development and financial assistance schemes worth ₹45,000 crore, industry and government sources told Business Standard.

“Three rounds of industry consultations have already taken place, and the fourth was held on Thursday. Investment plans for the industry are ready, and the formal rollout will start the process,” an industry executive said.

The Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme will be extended until March 31, 2036, with a total corpus of ₹24,736 crore. The scheme aims