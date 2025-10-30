Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 11:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India Maritime Week: Govt to soon release norms for shipping programmes

India Maritime Week: Govt to soon release norms for shipping programmes

Guidelines to steer next phase of India's maritime ambitions

The Shipbuilding Cluster Development Programme includes capital support for shipbuilding clusters — ₹9,930 crore for greenfield clusters and ₹8,261 crore for brownfield capacity expansion. | Image: Bloomberg

Dhruvaksh Saha Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a move that will formally roll out the investment road map for the maritime economy, the central government is set to issue guidelines for the shipbuilding cluster development and financial assistance schemes worth ₹45,000 crore, industry and government sources told Business Standard.
 
“Three rounds of industry consultations have already taken place, and the fourth was held on Thursday. Investment plans for the industry are ready, and the formal rollout will start the process,” an industry executive said. 
The Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme will be extended until March 31, 2036, with a total corpus of ₹24,736 crore. The scheme aims
