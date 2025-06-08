Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India hunts for rare earth magnet alternatives as China tightens grip

India hunts for rare earth magnet alternatives as China tightens grip

China holds around 50% of the world's rare earth reserves, 70% of extraction capacity, and over 90% of processing capability

For heavy rare earth magnets, India can still temporarily rely on China, while using light rare earth elements (LREEs) to meet domestic demand

Puja Das Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

India is exploring alternative sources to import rare earth magnets amid ongoing supply disruptions from China, as there are no temporary domestic options available, according to a senior government official.
 
Following the escalating tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on China, Beijing enacted export restrictions on seven heavy and medium rare earth elements and magnets on April 4. These include samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, and yttrium, which are used in defence, energy, and automotive (auto) technologies. Chinese companies are now required to secure defence licences to export these resources.
 
Despite India assuring that these magnets will only
