India must target biotech sovereignty by 2047: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

India must target biotech sovereignty by 2047: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw urges India to achieve 'biotech sovereignty' by 2047, driven by a $330 bn bioeconomy, BioE3 framework, scale exports, a sovereign AI stack, and crucial R&D investment

Image: Bloomberg

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

India must strive for “biotech sovereignty” by 2047, a goal that would empower the nation to “ideate, design, engineer, manufacture and regulate its own breakthroughs at global standards,” asserted Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at the Bengaluru Tech Summit.
 
Speaking on the roadmap for Indian biotechnology, Mazumdar-Shaw highlighted the rapid growth of India’s bioeconomy, which swelled from a mere $10 billion in 2014 to $165 billion in 2024, and is projected to hit $330 billion by 2030. To sustain this trajectory and unlock its full potential, she stated, “We need a quantum leap.”
 
The path forward hinges on accelerating the
