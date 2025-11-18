India must target biotech sovereignty by 2047: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

India must strive for “biotech sovereignty” by 2047, a goal that would empower the nation to “ideate, design, engineer, manufacture and regulate its own breakthroughs at global standards,” asserted Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Speaking on the roadmap for Indian biotechnology, Mazumdar-Shaw highlighted the rapid growth of India’s bioeconomy, which swelled from a mere $10 billion in 2014 to $165 billion in 2024, and is projected to hit $330 billion by 2030. To sustain this trajectory and unlock its full potential, she stated, “We need a quantum leap.”

The path forward hinges on accelerating the