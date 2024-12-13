India narrows China's lead in 5G phone conversion over past 12 months

India is closing the gap with China in the rapid shift of smartphone shipments from 4G to 5G over the past 12 months.

The share of 5G phones in India’s total smartphone shipments has gone up sharply, rising from 57 per cent in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023-24 (FY24) to 83.4 per cent in Q2 of 2024-25 (FY25). In the same period, China saw its 5G phone shipments increase from 89.5 per cent to 95.6 per cent of the total shipments. However, China's quarter-on-quarter journey during this period has not shown a consistent upside. In contrast to India, China’s