Indian oil firms to see limited impact from new Russia sanctions: Fitch

Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) are unlikely to see significant effect on their refining margins or credit profiles in the wake of the latest US sanctions on Russia’s largest crude oil producers and the European Union’s ban on refined imports derived from Russian crude, said Fitch Ratings.

The rating agency said the scale of impact would, however, depend on the duration and effectiveness of the sanctions.

How could sanctions alter global crude and product spreads?

The sanctions imposed by the West on Russian crude oil would dampen global demand for products tied to affected crude, leading to wider spreads for