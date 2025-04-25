India on track to have regulatory framework around OTC drugs soon

India may soon have a streamlined regulatory framework around over-the-counter (OTC) drugs as the apex advisory board of drugs has approved the recommendations made by a special OTC sub-committee constituted by the drug regulator. Around 27-30 drugs, primarily analgesics, topical ointments for pain, cough-and-cold medications, etc., could be part of India’s first comprehensive OTC drugs list, which would also enable pharma companies to advertise around these brands to create awareness. More drugs can be added to the list in future.

Sources in the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) told Business Standard that on Thursday they had okayed the recommendations made