India-Pakistan tensions: Uneasy calm on border slows housing pulse

With the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan entering an uncertain calm, real estate developers are expecting the sector to take a mild yet immediate hit, with enquiries and sales dipping. Industry executives and sector observers said that while developers may review the timing of their new project launches, their strategies will largely depend on demand, as consumers tend to conserve cash and delay major purchases.

“Developers may choose to hold off on new launches in these zones temporarily, but ongoing projects are expected to continue with stronger risk management measures in place,” said Amit Chopra, president of the National