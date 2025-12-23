Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 07:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India reclaims third place in global wind market in 2025: BNEF report data

India reclaims third place in global wind market in 2025: BNEF report data

BloombergNEF says India is set to add 6.2 GW of wind projects in 2025, helping it reclaim third place globally and narrowing the gap with the US in second place

India’s wind sector is reviving on the back of complex auctions, which combine multiple power generation sources and battery energy storage technologies. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shubhangi Mathur
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

India reclaimed third place in the global wind market in 2025 after four years, recording its highest-ever capacity additions, behind China and the United States, according to a report by BloombergNEF (BNEF).
 
How much wind capacity is India expected to add in 2025? 
India is forecast to add 6.2 gigawatts (GW) of wind projects in 2025, placing the country close to the US, the second-largest market, the report said. India has added 5.8 GW of new wind capacity until November 2025, which is higher than the 2017 annual record of 4.2 GW.
 
How did India reclaim third place in the
