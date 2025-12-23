India reclaims third place in global wind market in 2025: BNEF report data

India reclaimed third place in the global wind market in 2025 after four years, recording its highest-ever capacity additions, behind China and the United States, according to a report by BloombergNEF (BNEF).

How much wind capacity is India expected to add in 2025?

India is forecast to add 6.2 gigawatts (GW) of wind projects in 2025, placing the country close to the US, the second-largest market, the report said. India has added 5.8 GW of new wind capacity until November 2025, which is higher than the 2017 annual record of 4.2 GW.

How did India reclaim third place in the