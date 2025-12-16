India's digital-only viewership hits 313 mn in 2025, led by rural users

With three in four digital-only users living in rural regions, India’s overall digital-only viewership has reached 313 million in the third quarter of CY2025, according to the Kantar Media Compass report.

Similarly, connected TV (CTV) saw a 49 per cent rise in viewership coming from rural India. The report, based on a sample size of 87,000 consumers for Q3CY25, considers digital-only viewers as those who access the internet but do not watch linear TV. The overall digital-only viewership represents 26 per cent of the country’s population over the age of 15.

“The sharp rise of digital-only audiences, now 313 million