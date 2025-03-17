Monday, March 17, 2025 | 12:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Smartphone exports beat estimates, cross $21 billion in FY25 so far

Smartphone exports beat estimates, cross $21 billion in FY25 so far

Sprint past $20 billion target, beating projections

smartphones
Premium

Representational Image

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 12:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mobile phone exports from India crossed a whopping ₹1.75 trillion ($21 billion) in the first 11 months of 2024-25 (FY25) — higher than the projection of Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, who had estimated exports would touch $20 billion, with one month still to go.
 
This figure is 54 per cent higher than smartphone exports in the first 11 months of the previous financial year, according to the India Cellular & Electronics Association. Independent estimates, based on data provided by Apple Inc vendors to state and central governments, put Apple Inc as the largest contributor, accounting for
Topics : smartphones Mobile phone Make in India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon