Smartphone exports beat estimates, cross $21 billion in FY25 so far

Mobile phone exports from India crossed a whopping ₹1.75 trillion ($21 billion) in the first 11 months of 2024-25 (FY25) — higher than the projection of Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, who had estimated exports would touch $20 billion, with one month still to go.

This figure is 54 per cent higher than smartphone exports in the first 11 months of the previous financial year, according to the India Cellular & Electronics Association. Independent estimates, based on data provided by Apple Inc vendors to state and central governments, put Apple Inc as the largest contributor, accounting for