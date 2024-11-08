India's smartphone market becomes second largest globally by unit volume

India’s smartphone market emerged as the second largest globally by unit volume and the third largest by value in the third quarter (Q3) of calendar year (CY) 2024, according to estimates by Counterpoint Research.

In Q3 smartphone shipments, India accounted for 15.5 per cent of global shipments, second only to China, which led with a 22 per cent share. The US followed India with a 12 per cent share. By value, India ranked third, holding around 12.3 per cent of the market in Q3 CY 2024, up from 12.1 per cent in the same quarter last year. China maintained its