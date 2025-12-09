Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's solar push hits slowdown as transmission and demand gaps emerge

India's solar push hits slowdown as transmission and demand gaps emerge

India's rapid solar boom is slowing as grid constraints, weak demand growth, stalled contracts, and rising storage needs push the sector into a recalibration phase

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects
premium

It is a fact that the country’s overall renewable energy capacity has jumped multifold from a mere 35 GW in 2014 to 197 GW at present. The past 11 years have witnessed growth in capacity creation at a pace unparalleled in the country’s energy sector. (Image: Bloomberg)

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The past few months have witnessed an upheaval in India’s solar power sector. What was until recently a sunrise sector drawing record investments and adding new capacity at record pace, has suddenly entered a phase of consolidation, undergoing recalibration, with the government stating it may not make sense to go for large-scale renewable energy bids amid a flattening of project pipelines. While the government aimed for a national target of tendering 50 gigawatt (GW) annually with the larger aim of reaching 500 GW of installed non-fossil fuel-based generation capacity, the country is now adding 15-25 GW capacity annually.
 
It is
Topics : Industry News solar energy energy sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon