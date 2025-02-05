Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's student housing market expected to expand as demand rises

India's student housing market expected to expand as demand rises

The segment is also exposed to challenges amid a lack of organised players and project financing

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.
Premium

Experts believe the segment holds significant potential due to the increasing number of students enrolling and migrating for higher education. (Representative Image)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s student housing market is expected to expand as demand rises. Apart from Tier-I locations, industry experts see potential in Tier-II educational hubs and the existing unmet demand, driven by changing preferences.
 
Experts believe the segment holds significant potential due to the increasing number of students enrolling and migrating for higher education. “According to various market reports, the Indian student housing market is estimated to reach approximately $780.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6 per cent from 2025 onwards,” said Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, Anarock Group.
 
However, the sector faces challenges, including limited
Topics : Student housing market Indian students housing Housing market Housing demand

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon