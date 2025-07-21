India's top IT firms have more than 250,000 high skilled AI employees

India’s top five IT services companies collectively have more than 250,000 employees equipped with higher-order artificial intelligence (AI) skills, at a time when AI and generative AI (Gen AI) have become part of every deal conversation to increase productivity and improve efficiency in a highly uncertain macroeconomic environment.

While these firms have already trained a majority of their workforce in foundational AI capabilities, the focus is now shifting to advanced skills — seen as critical to delivering differentiated outcomes in clients’ rapidly evolving technology environments.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has about 114,000 people with higher-order AI skills, which the company