India strikes back: India's grain, fuel stockpile prepare it for any crisis

With border tensions escalating between India and Pakistan, the country is sitting on a considerable stockpile of wheat, rice, sugar, and edible oils — a buffer that would serve it well in any emergency.

Crude oil inventories are also at comfortable levels.

Officials said India currently has a 70–74-day cover for crude oil and petroleum products.

While oil-marketing companies (OMCs) in the country have enough fuel to cover 60–64 days of national consumption, the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves (ISPRL) holds an additional nine and a half days’ worth of fuel, they added.

“OMCs have been ramping up the purchase of