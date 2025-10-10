India to power global fixed wireless growth: Ericsson CTO Erik Ekudden

India’s growth in fixed wireless access (FWA) homes — based on 5G — will be the workhorse of fixed networks globally over the next 10-12 years, said Erik Ekudden, global chief technology officer (CTO) of telecom gearmaker Ericsson.

He said the number of FWA homes was expected to grow at a global average of over 13 per cent per annum, or even higher.

“Currently, 11 per cent of households worldwide use mobile technology for fixed wireless access. The figure is projected to reach 18 per cent in the next four to five years, rising from 150 million to 300 million