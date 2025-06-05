Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 12:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / IndiaAI Mission: Large IT, AI firms may not get govt nod to make LLMs

IndiaAI Mission: Large IT, AI firms may not get govt nod to make LLMs

Meity says these firms can obtain GPUs on their own

Under the IndiaAI Mission, the government has so far received bids to buy and procure more than 34,000 GPUs, and is hopeful to get bids for another 12,0000 by June 10 | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is unlikely to consider the applications submitted by large information technology service providers and well-funded artificial intelligence (AI) companies to build indigenous large language models (LLMs), sources told Business Standard. 
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology which is the nodal ministry overseeing the ₹10,372 crore IndiaAI Mission, believes that larger IT service providers or even AI companies can obtain the requisite graphics processing units (GPUs) or access funds on their own. 
“Taxpayers’ money cannot be given to these companies which can access the market and buy GPUs at a competitive price from any vendor. They are welcome
