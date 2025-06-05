IndiaAI Mission: Large IT, AI firms may not get govt nod to make LLMs

The government is unlikely to consider the applications submitted by large information technology service providers and well-funded artificial intelligence (AI) companies to build indigenous large language models (LLMs), sources told Business Standard.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology which is the nodal ministry overseeing the ₹10,372 crore IndiaAI Mission, believes that larger IT service providers or even AI companies can obtain the requisite graphics processing units (GPUs) or access funds on their own.

“Taxpayers’ money cannot be given to these companies which can access the market and buy GPUs at a competitive price from any vendor. They are welcome