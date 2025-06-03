Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / AI predicted to conduct deep scientific research and complex tasks by 2035

AI predicted to conduct deep scientific research and complex tasks by 2035

Mary Meeker and her team forecast that AI will generate hypotheses, design experiments and offer expert advice, while also creating films and operating robots within the next decade

artificial intelligence

In the near term, AI and AI-enabled tools will be able to create full-length films and games, generate scripts, characters, co-write novels, produce music, design architecture and operate humanoid robots by 2030.

Aashish Aryan Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Artificial intelligence (AI) and AI-enabled tools are likely to be able to conduct deep scientific research by generating hypotheses, running simulations on the data obtained, designing and analysing experiments within the next 10 years, a report by Mary Meeker and her team has predicted.
 
Meeker, often referred to as the ‘mother of the internet’, is the founder and general partner of San Francisco-based venture capital firm Bond Group.
 
In their report, Meeker and her team have said that by 2035, AI and AI-enabled tools could discover materials, engineer biotech, prototype energy systems, manage research and development, finance and logistics of companies with minimal human input. 
 
 
Complex physical tasks such as handling tools, assembling components and adapting in real-world space, as well as offering expert-level decision-making, such as real-time legal, medical and business advice, will also be easily done by AI, the report predicts.
 
The report predicts that emotion-aware real-time multilingual agents, which understand and speak like human beings, will also be available to everyone in the next five years.

Topics : Artificial intelligence Tech News Research

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

