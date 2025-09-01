Monday, September 01, 2025 | 11:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian CEOs cautious about private investment revival, says BS poll

When asked about the sectors that will drive performance in the coming quarters, the consensus leaned heavily toward domestic industries

Manufacturing was highlighted by 21.1 per cent of respondents, services by 36.8 per cent, and infrastructure/capex by 42.1 per cent | Image: Shutterstock

BS Reporters Mumbai/Bengaluru/Kolkata
Indian chief executives remain cautious about the prospects of a strong revival in private investment, even as the economy posts robust growth, according to a dipstick survey of 14 business leaders.
 
The poll, conducted over the past weekend, found that only 28.6 per cent of chief executive officers (CEOs) expect a strong revival in private capital expenditure — a crucial driver of long-term growth. However, a majority — 50 per cent —  see only a modest improvement in the cycle, while 21.4 per cent do not believe investment activity will meaningfully pick up. This reflects continued caution among corporate leaders
