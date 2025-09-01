Indian CEOs cautious about private investment revival, says BS poll

Indian chief executives remain cautious about the prospects of a strong revival in private investment, even as the economy posts robust growth, according to a dipstick survey of 14 business leaders.

The poll, conducted over the past weekend, found that only 28.6 per cent of chief executive officers (CEOs) expect a strong revival in private capital expenditure — a crucial driver of long-term growth. However, a majority — 50 per cent — see only a modest improvement in the cycle, while 21.4 per cent do not believe investment activity will meaningfully pick up. This reflects continued caution among corporate leaders