Cybersecurity firms' revenue to rise to $6 bn in 2026: DSCI report

India’s cybersecurity product companies are expected to generate nearly $6 billion in revenue in 2026, up from the $4.46 billion they generated in 2025, the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) said in a report on Thursday.

The country is now home to more than 400 cybersecurity product companies that have grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34 per cent over the last five years. In 2020, the combined annual revenue of these companies stood at $1.05 billion, according to the DSCI Indian Cybersecurity Product Landscape Report.

Nearly 55 per cent of these companies operate in global