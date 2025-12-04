Cybersecurity firms' revenue to rise to $6 bn in 2026: DSCI report

Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

India’s cybersecurity product companies are expected to generate nearly $6 billion in revenue in 2026, up from the $4.46 billion they generated in 2025, the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) said in a report on Thursday.
 
The country is now home to more than 400 cybersecurity product companies that have grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34 per cent over the last five years. In 2020, the combined annual revenue of these companies stood at $1.05 billion, according to the DSCI Indian Cybersecurity Product Landscape Report.
 
Nearly 55 per cent of these companies operate in global
