No sign of panic among Indian exporters; shift to Cape of Good Hope route

Amid uncertainties over the Iran–Israel ceasefire, Indian exporters remain largely unpanicked, indicating that most of their shipments have so far remained unaffected. Nearly 96 per cent of India’s container traffic has already shifted to the Cape of Good Hope route.

From automobile majors like Bajaj to textile exporters, almost all sectors are now targeting the US, European and African markets via this alternative route, amid ongoing instability in West Asia. According to industry players, the minimal Indian cargo still navigating through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea has not faced any disruption so far.

“We have already started