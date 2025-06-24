Indian Railways likely to increase train fares across all classes

National transporter Indian Railways is likely to raise fares of trains, barring suburban railways, by 2 paise per kilometre for passengers travelling in AC classes along with nominal hikes in other classes, senior government officials aware of the matter said.

According to sources, there will be no hike in the fares of trains on the suburban rail network. Moreover, monthly season tickets will continue to cost the same. The fares for passengers on the second class of ordinary (non-Mail or Express) trains will continue to be the same up to 500 km of travel. Beyond this, a hike of half