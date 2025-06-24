Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 09:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Railways likely to increase train fares across all classes

Indian Railways likely to increase train fares across all classes

All non-AC coaches on Mail and Express trains are likely to see a hike of 1 paisa per kilometre for passengers

The fare hike, according to experts, is nominal. For instance, an AC-class ticket for a journey between Delhi and Mumbai would cost roughly around Rs 30 more to the passenger.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

National transporter Indian Railways is likely to raise fares of trains, barring suburban railways, by 2 paise per kilometre for passengers travelling in AC classes along with nominal hikes in other classes, senior government officials aware of the matter said.
 
According to sources, there will be no hike in the fares of trains on the suburban rail network. Moreover, monthly season tickets will continue to cost the same. The fares for passengers on the second class of ordinary (non-Mail or Express) trains will continue to be the same up to 500 km of travel. Beyond this, a hike of half
