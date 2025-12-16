Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 12:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Indian toons step out: Animation studios turn popular IPs into classrooms

Indian toons step out: Animation studios turn popular IPs into classrooms

From opening themed cafes to weaving characters into apps, animation studios are racing to build new touchpoints that can bulk up non-screen income and keep the IP alive in children's daily lives

IllustratIon: Binay Sinha
premium

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 12:09 AM IST

Creators of Chhota Bheem, Little Singham and The Adventures of Tenali Raman are pushing their homegrown heroes beyond the TV screen, turning them into full-fledged franchises to unlock new revenue, stay on kids’ radars and reach a wider universe of young fans. 
From opening themed cafés to weaving characters into apps, animation studios are racing to build new touchpoints that can bulk up non-screen income and keep the intellectual property (IP) alive in children’s daily lives. 
Green Gold Animations will be opening a pilot cafe with the Chhota Bheem theme in the next two months in Hyderabad, with an investment
