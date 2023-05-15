Indians grappling with dating puzzle are turning to relationship gurus

Pratik Jain regularly interacts with his 12.6K Instagram followers. When he wrote about dating etiquettes, saying, “In fine dining restaurants, approach [a person] only when invited”, a commenter asked, “How do you get invited in the first place?”
"That," Jain replied, “is the only question one must ask,” adding that he will write a small blog on the topic soon.
Mumbai-based Jain is a dating coach, part of a growing tribe that is helping Indians get an answer to the big puzzle: How to find a date, and hopefully, that special someone?
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or