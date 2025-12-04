Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 07:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's E&M industry revenue to reach $47.2 billion by 2029: PwC report

India's E&M industry revenue to reach $47.2 billion by 2029: PwC report

PwC's Global E&M Outlook projects India's entertainment and media revenue at $35.3 billion in 2025, rising to $47.2 billion by 2029, driven by internet ads, OTT growth, gaming and live experiences

In 2025, the industry’s projected annual growth rate is estimated at 8.9 per cent, according to the Global E&M Outlook 2025–2029 report released by PwC India.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

India’s entertainment and media (E&M) industry is estimated to reach $35.3 billion in revenue this year, with continued growth in the digital segment through mobile-first consumption, a surge in creator-led commerce and the Gen Z population expected to drive revenue to $47.2 billion by 2029.
 
What does PwC project for India’s E&M growth through 2029?
 
In 2025, the industry’s projected annual growth rate is estimated at 8.9 per cent, according to the Global E&M Outlook 2025–2029 report released by PwC India. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the E&M industry till 2029 is projected at 7.8 per cent, nearly
