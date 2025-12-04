India's E&M industry revenue to reach $47.2 billion by 2029: PwC report

India’s entertainment and media (E&M) industry is estimated to reach $35.3 billion in revenue this year, with continued growth in the digital segment through mobile-first consumption, a surge in creator-led commerce and the Gen Z population expected to drive revenue to $47.2 billion by 2029.

What does PwC project for India’s E&M growth through 2029?

In 2025, the industry’s projected annual growth rate is estimated at 8.9 per cent, according to the Global E&M Outlook 2025–2029 report released by PwC India. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the E&M industry till 2029 is projected at 7.8 per cent, nearly