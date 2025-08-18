Monday, August 18, 2025 | 08:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India's GST cuts to lift festive e-commerce sales by up to 20%: Executives

India's GST overhaul is expected to drive festive e-commerce sales higher by 15-20% in electronics and other categories, as lower tax rates put more money in consumers' hands

E-commerce and quick-commerce companies are anticipating an additional surge in demand on top of already strong festive season projections.

Peerzada AbrarUdisha Srivastav Bengaluru/New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

India’s recent goods and services tax (GST) cuts are expected to boost e-commerce sales by 15–20 per cent in high-value categories such as electronics, according to industry executives, as the government’s tax rationalisation encourages consumer spending ahead of the festive shopping season.
 
E-commerce and quick-commerce companies are anticipating an additional surge in demand on top of already strong festive season projections. Executives said the tax reforms could create a “multiplier effect” across consumer categories ranging from fast-moving consumer goods to local manufacturing.
 
The GST restructuring, implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, is aimed at spurring domestic consumption and reducing
