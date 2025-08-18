Monday, August 18, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Swiggy partners with Bounce to roll out e-scooters for delivery fleet

Swiggy partners with Bounce to deploy e-scooters for delivery partners, starting in NCR and Bengaluru, to lower costs and reduce carbon footprint of last-mile deliveries

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Bengaluru-based Swiggy on Monday announced a partnership with electric vehicle (EV) company Bounce. The collaboration aims to utilise Bounce’s electric scooters for the food delivery major’s operations across multiple cities.
 
Saurav Goyal, Senior Vice President, driver and delivery organisation at Swiggy, said, “This partnership with Bounce is a significant move towards greener and more cost-effective delivery. We aim to scale this partnership across multiple cities in the country in the coming months.”
 
Bounce plans to roll out the e-scooters in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) and Bengaluru over the next three months as part of the first phase of deployment, Swiggy said in a release.
 
 
The electric scooters will be available for purchase on Swiggy’s Delivery Partner app, as well as Bounce’s mobile app, exclusively for delivery partners, the company added.
 
Swiggy said the initiative will help reduce the carbon footprint of hyperlocal deliveries while lowering operating costs for its delivery partners. It also seeks to make electric mobility more accessible and affordable for thousands of partners across Swiggy and Instamart.

The food delivery platform already works with more than 50 EV partners across the country to provide its delivery partners with access to electric vehicles. The new partnership is intended to further strengthen the steady supply of EVs for its fleet.
 
The company plans to expand this partnership to several cities across the country in the coming months.
 
In March this year, Swiggy announced that it aims to transition to a fully electric delivery fleet by 2030, while also promoting sustainable packaging among restaurants.
 
E-commerce majors partnering with EV firms to reduce carbon footprint
 
Last year, Battery Smart, a battery-swapping network for electric two- and three-wheelers, partnered with quick-commerce platform Zepto to provide delivery partners access to more than 1,000 battery-swapping stations.
 
The tie-up will enable Zepto’s two-minute battery swaps in over 30 cities and add 10,000 new electric vehicles to its fleet during FY25.
 
Similarly, EV provider BLive expanded its partnership with Zomato in southern India last year. As part of the collaboration, TVS iQube scooters were planned to be deployed for last-mile deliveries in more key cities.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

