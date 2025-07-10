India’s quick commerce market is on a rapid growth trajectory, with the gross order value (GMV) projected to rise from ₹64,000 crore in FY25 to nearly ₹2 trillion by FY28, according to CareEdge Advisory. The sector expanded at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 142 per cent between FY22 and FY25, driven by shifting consumer habits, hyperlocal infrastructure, and a low base.

Fueling this surge is rising digital adoption and consumer spending. As of early 2025, India had 806 million internet users – a 6.5 per cent increase from the previous year – supported by over 1.12 billion mobile