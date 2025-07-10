Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 06:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's quick commerce market seen tripling to ₹2 trillion by FY28

India's quick commerce market is projected to grow rapidly, reaching Rs 2 lakh crore by FY28, driven by rising adoption in Tier II and III cities, better delivery networks, and demand for instant fulf

The sharp rise is driven by higher platform fees and increased monetisation by leading players, alongside a broader uptick in order volume.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

India’s quick commerce market is on a rapid growth trajectory, with the gross order value (GMV) projected to rise from ₹64,000 crore in FY25 to nearly ₹2 trillion by FY28, according to CareEdge Advisory. The sector expanded at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 142 per cent between FY22 and FY25, driven by shifting consumer habits, hyperlocal infrastructure, and a low base.
 
Fueling this surge is rising digital adoption and consumer spending. As of early 2025, India had 806 million internet users – a 6.5 per cent increase from the previous year – supported by over 1.12 billion mobile
