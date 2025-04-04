Friday, April 04, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / IPL sees higher ad rates in CTV segment, but no change in linear TV

IPL sees higher ad rates in CTV segment, but no change in linear TV

Advertisement rates for CTV are up in the range of 10-20 per cent, while the inventory for advertisements on linear television is not full

IPL, TV, JioStar, Indian Premier League
Premium

Before the start of the tournament, the ad rate for CTV was Rs 8.5 lakh per 10 seconds, while the ad rate for TV SD (standard definition) was Rs 15 lakh per 10 seconds

Roshni ShekharSharleen Dsouza Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The advertisement (ads) rates for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the connected television (CTV, also known as smart TV) segment have gone up, driven by gaming companies, startups and summer category brands that are choosing to advertise aggressively.
 
However, rates to advertise on linear television are largely flat compared to last year, according to industry sources.
 
Advertisement rates for CTV are up in the range of 10–20 per cent, while the inventory for advertisements on linear television is not full.
 
“There has been healthy demand for ads in CTV with a 10 to 15 per
Topics : Advertisement revenue digital advertisement Indian Premier League

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon