IPL sees higher ad rates in CTV segment, but no change in linear TV

The advertisement (ads) rates for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the connected television (CTV, also known as smart TV) segment have gone up, driven by gaming companies, startups and summer category brands that are choosing to advertise aggressively.

However, rates to advertise on linear television are largely flat compared to last year, according to industry sources.

Advertisement rates for CTV are up in the range of 10–20 per cent, while the inventory for advertisements on linear television is not full.

“There has been healthy demand for ads in CTV with a 10 to 15 per