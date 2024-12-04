Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Israel seeks collab with India Inc, startups; aims to hire Indian workers

Israel seeks collab with India Inc, startups; aims to hire Indian workers

The six key clusters that Israel has identified for collaboration are high-tech, life sciences & healthcare, advanced manufacturing, defence & cybersecurity, agro-foodtech, and desert & climate tech

Trade deal, FTA
Premium

Bilateral trade between India and Israel, excluding defence, stood at $6.53 billion in 2023-24 — while India’s exports were to the tune of $4.52 billion, Israel’s were at $2 billion

Shivani ShindeDev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Israel and India work on deepening their trade relations, a high-profile delegation of Israeli chief executives, led by that country’s economy and industry minister, Nir Barkat, is scheduled to visit India in January. Similarly, a delegation of Indian CEOs led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Israel shortly afterwards.
 
Bilateral trade between India and Israel, excluding defence, stood at $6.53 billion in 2023-24 — while India’s exports were to the tune of $4.52 billion, Israel’s were at $2 billion.
 
Minister Barkat, who is on a whirlwind visit to India at present, told Business Standard in an
Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu Union power minister Piyush Goyal India trade israel

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon