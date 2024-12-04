Israel seeks collab with India Inc, startups; aims to hire Indian workers

As Israel and India work on deepening their trade relations, a high-profile delegation of Israeli chief executives, led by that country’s economy and industry minister, Nir Barkat, is scheduled to visit India in January. Similarly, a delegation of Indian CEOs led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Israel shortly afterwards.

Bilateral trade between India and Israel, excluding defence, stood at $6.53 billion in 2023-24 — while India’s exports were to the tune of $4.52 billion, Israel’s were at $2 billion.

Minister Barkat, who is on a whirlwind visit to India at present, told Business Standard in an