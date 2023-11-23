IT sector demand fuels residential price surge in key micro markets

Fuelled by a strong housing demand from the information technology (IT) services sector, the average residential prices in key micro markets across the top seven cities saw a significant rise in the last three years, a survey conducted by Anarock Research shows.

Hyderabad’s Gachibowli recorded the highest increase in average residential prices between October 2020 and October 2023, at 33 per cent, followed by Kondapur with a 31 per cent rise, according to the survey, which took into account the micro markets of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Kolkata.

“Among the top seven cities, key areas in the IT-led cities of Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune saw the highest surge in average prices,” said Prashant Thakur, regional director and head of