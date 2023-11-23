Sensex (-0.01%)
IT sector demand fuels residential price surge in key micro markets

Hyderabad's Gachibowli recorded the highest increase in average residential prices between October 2020 and October 2023

Real estate
Premium

Aneeka ChatterjeeAyushman Baruah Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
Fuelled by a strong housing demand from the information technology (IT) services sector, the average residential prices in key micro markets across the top seven cities saw a significant rise in the last three years, a survey conducted by Anarock Research shows.

Hyderabad’s Gachibowli recorded the highest increase in average residential prices between October 2020 and October 2023, at 33 per cent, followed by Kondapur with a 31 per cent rise, according to the survey, which took into account the micro markets of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Kolkata.

“Among the top seven cities, key areas in the IT-led cities of Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune saw the highest surge in average prices,” said Prashant Thakur, regional director and head of

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

