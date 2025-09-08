Monday, September 08, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IVF chains in India turn to AI to cut costs and boost success rates

Indian IVF providers are deploying AI for embryo and sperm selection to improve precision, reduce costs, and widen fertility access amid growing demand for reproductive care

IVF
The upfront cost of integrating AI is high, driven by licensing, infrastructure and training. Photo: AdobeStock

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Indian fertility chains are adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to improve success rates and affordability in in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). Operators like Nova IVF, Birla Fertility, Prime IVF, Ferty9 and Motherhood IVF are deploying AI-driven tools for embryo and sperm selection to boost accuracy, reduce costs and expand access nationwide.
 
Bengaluru-based Nova IVF Fertility recently introduced Vita Embryo, an AI-driven embryo assessment tool developed in partnership with South Korea’s Kai Health. “We strongly believe that the IVF lab is at the heart of every fertility treatment and continuously look at how we can adopt medical and technological innovations in the lab,” said
