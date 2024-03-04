Top 10 companies command a third of India's market capitalisation

A study conducted by UBS reveals that the contribution of the top 10 companies’ market value to the country’s total market capitalisation (mcap) is the least in Japan among major global markets. The US and India are also among the least concentrated markets, the Swiss bank highlighted in its Global Investment Returns Yearbook 2024.

In contrast, Switzerland, South Korea, and Taiwan are the most concentrated, with the top 10 companies making up between 58 per cent and 72 per cent of their market. The top three companies in these countries collectively account for nearly half of their mcap.

For nearly