Jindal and Mahindra propose Rs 1.5 trillion investment in Karnataka

The Jindal and Mahindra groups will invest ₹1.4 trillion in Karnataka, including ₹1 trillion by the former, over the next few years, as part of the state’s push to attract investors from across the globe.

The announcements were made on Tuesday during the inauguration of the three-day Global Investors Meet (GIM), Invest Karnataka 2025 summit, with the theme- ‘Reimagining Growth’.

Jindal's investment of 1.2 trillion, one of the largest proposed at the event, will span across steel, energy, infrastructure, cement and paint.

“I am proud to announce that today, we are signing an MoU of ₹100,000 crore, and including the ongoing investments,