Jio's tariff plan changes may signal imminent price hikes: Analysts

“The price protection guarantee till September 2027 in a way signals that a tariff hike is likely in the next six months - ₹46 per month ARPU hike based on ₹50 per cycle increase - if the Jio Prime member has to make the most out of the membership upfront cost of ₹300,” said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“Alternatively, if the tariff hike is delayed beyond March 2027, the quantum of tariff hike has to be significantly higher than ₹50 per 28-day plan to justify the outgo on the Jio Prime membership,” they added.

Jio’s move comes after No. 2 carrier Bharti Airtel discontinued its ₹299 entry-level plan, among others, that offered 1 GB per day for 28 days last week, amid consistent commentary from management for correction in tariff architecture, where higher data-using customers should pay more. To be sure, Jio discontinued its plan similar to Bharti’s ₹299 plan, priced at ₹249 a month, from online channels almost a year back. The Jio Prime membership enables members to enjoy a price guarantee on eligible plans by locking in today's prices for one year until September 5, 2027, irrespective of any tariff revision Jio makes during this period. However, the subscription fee of ₹300 per year works out to ₹25 per month, thus raising the tariff of the ₹299 plan to effectively ₹324, implying an 8 per cent tariff hike.

According to analysts at Avendus Spark, a tariff hike would be imminent because once the Prime membership fee is collected, a tariff hike needs to come as soon as possible to make the fee worthwhile for Jio Prime customers. “This effectively means Jio is taking a mini tariff hike this year, while the bigger tariff hike gets kicked down the road,” they said in a note.

The changes in the entry-level tariff plans will equally intensify the pressure on No. 3 carrier Vodafone Idea to make a move, experts added. “VI’s options are interesting: it could either follow suit (5 per cent FY27 potential cash Ebitda upgrade), use the window until headline tariff hikes to gain subscriber market share - customers who use VI as the secondary SIM could make it the primary SIM considering - or adopt a circle-by-circle strategy,” said analysts at IIFL Capital.

However, it could also point to a change in the construct of tariff hikes being done by carriers, specifically when Reliance Jio is IPO-bound.

“Beyond the quantum and timing of the tariff hike, the ground reality has shifted in the industry with Jio challenging the status quo. Over the last 6 years, tariff hikes in the Indian wireless industry was announced only after the broad industry consensus was arrived on both timing and quantum of hike. However, Jio chose to come up with its own construct resulting in just 5-7 per cent growth instead of following Bharti's footsteps to take 16 per cent hike in entry level plan - suggesting that there is no industry consensus this time,” analysts at Avendus noted.