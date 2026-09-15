September 15 holds special significance for engineers across India as the country celebrates National Engineers’ Day every year in honour of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. In 2026, Engineers’ Day will be observed on Tuesday, September 15.

The day marks the birth anniversary of Visvesvaraya, a renowned civil engineer, who played a significant role in India's infrastructure and economic development. He was also awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour.

Who was M Visvesvaraya?

Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was a statesman, administrator, and civil engineer. He lived from 1861 to 1962 and worked in public development and engineering for the majority of his career. His practical attitude was one of the things that set him apart.

He considered engineering to be more than just a technical field. He also considered the potential of engineering to enhance human well-being. Water supply, irrigation, flood prevention, and public infrastructure were among the areas he worked on.

National Engineers’ Day 2026 theme

"Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalisation" (also highlighted generically as "Engineering for a Sustainable Future") is the National Engineers' Day 2026 theme.

The 2026 celebration places a strong emphasis on modern technological integration, clever digital transformations, and environmentally sustainable infrastructure.

Why Engineers’ Day is celebrated in India?

Engineers' Day is observed to honour the achievements made by engineers in a variety of professions and to acknowledge the importance that engineering plays in the advancement of the country.

Engineers operate in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, energy, communications, transportation, technology, and civil infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Satya Nadella warns AI must stay under human control in internal memo Additionally, the day is a chance to honour M. Visvesvaraya's contributions to engineering and public infrastructure. His methods of problem-solving, planning, and creativity are still linked to the ideals honoured on Engineers' Day.

Engineers Day 2026 wishes

· Happy Engineers’ Day! May your ideas continue to build a better and brighter future.

· Wishing all engineers a very Happy Engineers’ Day. Keep innovating, creating and inspiring.

· Happy Engineers’ Day to everyone who turns challenges into solutions and ideas into reality.

· May your creativity, knowledge and determination continue to make a difference. Happy Engineers’ Day!

· Wishing you a day filled with appreciation for all the incredible work you do. Happy Engineers’ Day!

· Happy Engineers’ Day! May every problem you face lead to an even better solution.

· To the minds that design, build and innovate, Happy Engineers’ Day!

· May your calculations always be accurate and your solutions always brilliant. Happy Engineers’ Day!

· Happy Engineers’ Day! Keep designing possibilities and building dreams.