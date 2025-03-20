JioStar brings Brand Spotlight to linear TV this IPL to engage advertisers

JioStar, the official broadcaster and streaming platform for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), will extend its Brand Spotlight initiative to linear TV to showcase select brand commercials during the first six overs of an IPL match.

Through Brand Spotlight, JioStar aims to boost advertiser engagement during the tournament, starting March 22, as per its release. Brands such as My11Circle, Campa Energy, Google Pay, Birla Opus, PokerBaazi, PhonePe, Sprite, Dream11, Campa, TVS, Asian Paints, MRF, Joy Consumer Products, and CaratLane will be featured under this initiative.

Last year, JioCinema, the official streaming platform of IPL 2024, had started this initiative.