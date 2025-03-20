Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / JioStar brings Brand Spotlight to linear TV this IPL to engage advertisers

JioStar brings Brand Spotlight to linear TV this IPL to engage advertisers

The company further stated that JioHotstar, the combined OTT platform of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, will feature a Brand Spotlight content tray

OTT, TELEVISION, IPL, NETFLIX, JIOHOTSTAR
Premium

Last year, JioCinema, the official streaming platform of IPL 2024, had started this initiative.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JioStar, the official broadcaster and streaming platform for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), will extend its Brand Spotlight initiative to linear TV to showcase select brand commercials during the first six overs of an IPL match.
 
Through Brand Spotlight, JioStar aims to boost advertiser engagement during the tournament, starting March 22, as per its release. Brands such as My11Circle, Campa Energy, Google Pay, Birla Opus, PokerBaazi, PhonePe, Sprite, Dream11, Campa, TVS, Asian Paints, MRF, Joy Consumer Products, and CaratLane will be featured under this initiative.
 
Last year, JioCinema, the official streaming platform of IPL 2024, had started this initiative.
Topics : Indian Premier League IPL advertisements

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon