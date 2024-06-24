Job market blues for B-schools; institutes reach out to more recruiters

The Indian business job market is under stress, and this is especially impacting entry-level positions and the placement experiences of B-school graduates. Both prestigious institutions and smaller management schools are feeling the effects as they adapt to the changing landscape of hiring and placements.

The Deloitte Campus Workforce Trends 2024 survey found that for the first time in five years, 2024 projected salaries for management students (MBAs) “are experiencing a drop of 5 per cent to 10 per cent across tiers”. Consequently, “the expectation of salary by campus students is also experiencing a similar decline,” it noted.

The Indian