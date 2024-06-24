Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Job market blues for B-schools; institutes reach out to more recruiters

Institutes adapt curriculum to align with demand

The Indian business job market is under stress, and this is especially impacting entry-level positions and the placement experiences of B-school graduates. Both prestigious institutions and smaller management schools are feeling the effects as they a
Premium

Representative Picture

Ishita Ayan DuttShine JacobSanket Koul Kolkata/Chennai/New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 12:25 AM IST
The Indian business job market is under stress, and this is especially impacting entry-level positions and the placement experiences of B-school graduates. Both prestigious institutions and smaller management schools are feeling the effects as they adapt to the changing landscape of hiring and placements.

The Deloitte Campus Workforce Trends 2024 survey found that for the first time in five years, 2024 projected salaries for management students (MBAs) “are experiencing a drop of 5 per cent to 10 per cent across tiers”. Consequently, “the expectation of salary by campus students is also experiencing a similar decline,” it noted.

The Indian
Topics : India's job market Business schools Employment in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 12:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon