Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / JSW MG, Tata Motors take small-car relief dispute under CAFE-3 to PMO

JSW MG, Tata Motors take small-car relief dispute under CAFE-3 to PMO

The Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) framework sets fleet-wide carbon dioxide emission targets for automakers

small cars, auto sector
premium

Both TMPV and JSW MG, in their letters, noted that CAFE emission limits are designed to apply across an automaker’s entire portfolio, with the objective of encouraging the adoption of sustainable technologies.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A prolonged standoff within the auto industry over proposed small-car relief under the upcoming CAFE-3 emission norms has now reached the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), with JSW MG Motor and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) escalating the issue, Business Standard has learnt.
 
In two separate letters to the PMO earlier this week, the carmakers argued that creating, and then granting relief to a new subclass of small petrol cars based on weight would undermine the national mission for electric vehicle (EV) adoption, adversely affect road safety, and be unfair to companies that have made long-term investments based on the existing
Topics : Industry News Auto industry PMO Tata Motors JSW
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon