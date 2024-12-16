JV with Vivo may help Dixon grab 1/5th of India's mobile phone assembly mkt

The announcement made by Dixon Technologies to set up a joint venture (JV) with Chinese mobile maker Vivo, in which the former will have 51 per cent, could help the home-grown EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services) player to grab over a fifth of the country’s 288 million overall mobile phone assembly market and close to a fourth of the smart phone sweepstakes.

Tarun Pathak, research director of Counterpoint Technologies, said: “The deal with Vivo will help Dixon increase its share of the smart phone assembly business to around 22-23 per cent and give the firm control of more than a fifth