Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / JV with Vivo may help Dixon grab 1/5th of India's mobile phone assembly mkt

JV with Vivo may help Dixon grab 1/5th of India's mobile phone assembly mkt

According to sources privy to the deal, Dixon has a capacity to make 40 million smart phones per annum and it is assembling around 30 million phones this year

JV with Vivo may help Dixon grab 1/5th of India's mobile phone assembly mkt
Premium

Representational Image

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The announcement made by Dixon Technologies to set up a joint venture (JV) with Chinese mobile maker Vivo, in which the former will have 51 per cent, could help the home-grown EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services) player to grab over a fifth of the country’s 288 million overall mobile phone assembly market and close to a fourth of the smart phone sweepstakes.
  Tarun Pathak, research director of Counterpoint Technologies, said: “The deal with Vivo will help Dixon increase its share of the smart phone assembly business to around 22-23 per cent and give the firm control of more than a fifth
Topics : Vivo Dixon Technologies joint ventures in India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon