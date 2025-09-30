Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Kerala unveils plan for Integrated AI Township with ₹25,000 crore push

Kerala unveils plan for Integrated AI Township with ₹25,000 crore push

Kerala has launched plans for an Integrated AI Township at Infopark Phase 3 in Kochi, targeting Rs 25,000 crore investment and two lakh direct jobs under a land-pooling model

artificial intelligence, AI,
premium

| Image: Bloomberg

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Scripting a new chapter in Kerala’s IT sector, Infopark in Kochi has embarked on its third phase of development by initiating an ambitious project to create a world-class Integrated AI Township.
 
The project aims to attract global tech giants and global capability centres (GCCs) of leading companies. It is expected to draw an investment of around Rs 25,000 crore and create about two lakh direct jobs and twice that number of indirect jobs.
 
Infopark and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday in the state
Topics : Artificial intelligence Kerala Kochi
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon