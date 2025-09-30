Kerala unveils plan for Integrated AI Township with ₹25,000 crore push

Scripting a new chapter in Kerala’s IT sector, Infopark in Kochi has embarked on its third phase of development by initiating an ambitious project to create a world-class Integrated AI Township.

The project aims to attract global tech giants and global capability centres (GCCs) of leading companies. It is expected to draw an investment of around Rs 25,000 crore and create about two lakh direct jobs and twice that number of indirect jobs.

Infopark and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday in the state